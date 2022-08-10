FCI Gilmer inmate sentenced for threat charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An inmate at Federal Corrections Institution Gilmer was sentenced on Monday for a threat charge, officials said.

Shawn L. Price, 42, was sentenced to 5 years behind bars, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Price pleaded guilty in May to one count of “Transmitting Threatening Communications in Interstate Commerce.”

Officials said Price threatened someone by phone in November 2021. According to the indictment, the threat included breaking the subject’s neck and torturing the subject.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Prisons investigated and Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

