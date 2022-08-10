Helpful Harvest food bank forced to shutdown for a week due to food shortage

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - When “Helpful Harvest” opened its doors in 2020, it helped nearly 100 people put food on their tables. Director Lisa Davis said this year, their numbers are trending upward. More than 400 people have come in seeking assistance with filling their cupboards.

“We’ve seen a 260% increase in the past year and a half with participants. Every week we’re getting 20 to 30 new people every Tuesday.”

Davis adds the reason many people are showing up to Helpful Harvest is the rising prices in the grocery store. If you add that to the jump in fuel prices, just getting to the store is pricey. When some people get to the stores their food budget has taken a big hit.

The rise in people in need has caused an overdraft in the Helpful Harvest food banks. The increasing demand for food is causing Helpful Harvest to shut down for 1 week. It is the first time the non-profit has had to temporarily close its doors since it was established in 2020.

“It’s really wild and it’s extremely disappointing. When I was telling the participants in line yesterday that we just didn’t have enough food for next week, some of them were very scared.”

Helpful Harvest has another problem on its plate. The government is delivering less food per shipment.

“With the government allocations, they only allocated 25 cases of chicken last week and 23 cases of pinto beans. So everything else we had to purchase.”

The biggest worry for the volunteers is turning away those in need if the upward trend of those who need groceries continues to rise.

“Some of them are very scared, they’ll stop and they’ll tell you their stories and how they’ve been able to keep going just because of the food and they can use the money that they would otherwise budget towards their utilities or medicine.”

