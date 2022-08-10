Helpful Harvest food bank forced to shutdown for a week due to food shortage

When “Helpful Harvest” opened its doors in 2020, it helped nearly 100 people put food on their...
When “Helpful Harvest” opened its doors in 2020, it helped nearly 100 people put food on their tables. this year, their now serving more than 400 people.
By Glenn Kittle
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - When “Helpful Harvest” opened its doors in 2020, it helped nearly 100 people put food on their tables. Director Lisa Davis said this year, their numbers are trending upward. More than 400 people have come in seeking assistance with filling their cupboards.

Davis adds the reason many people are showing up to Helpful Harvest is the rising prices in the grocery store. If you add that to the jump in fuel prices, just getting to the store is pricey. When some people get to the stores their food budget has taken a big hit.

The rise in people in need has caused an overdraft in the Helpful Harvest food banks. The increasing demand for food is causing Helpful Harvest to shut down for 1 week. It is the first time the non-profit has had to temporarily close its doors since it was established in 2020.

Helpful Harvest has another problem on its plate. The government is delivering less food per shipment.

The biggest worry for the volunteers is turning away those in need if the upward trend of those who need groceries continues to rise.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
water rescue generic
Water rescue underway in Bridgeport
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program coming to an end
W.Va. Dept. of Education looking at ways to fill teacher vacancies
W.Va. Dept. of Education looking at ways to fill teacher vacancies
West Virginia schools struggling with teacher shortages
West Virginia schools struggling with teacher shortages

Latest News

The Bishop of the Wheeling-Charleston diocese, Mark Brennan, came to Hazel’s House of Hope in...
Catholic Charities West Virginia in Morgantown has new office blessed by the bishop
water rescue generic
Water rescue underway in Bridgeport
Black Bears to host first ever MLB Draft League Championship Game
'Triple Threat' in WVU WR core
Doddridge County football 5th Quarter preview