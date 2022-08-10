Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Board of Education met Tuesday night in an hours long Executive Session.

The three and a half hour session ultimately ended with a teacher being fired.

That teacher was Travis Wells, who taught at University High School.

It’s unclear why he was fired as both Wells and the Board declined to comment on specifics.

Several people showed up at the meeting to support Wells but were taken in one at a time to talk about the situation with the board members.

However, one parent told a 5 News reporter she believes it had to do with an alleged confrontation between Wells and a student.

This is a developing story. Make sure to stick with 5 News for the latest updates.

