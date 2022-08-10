Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 10, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday evening, after experiencing highs in the mid-to-upper-80s and some sunshine, a cold front northwest of us started pushing close to West Virginia, resulting in scattered showers and thunderstorms. Today, the cold front will linger in our area, bringing enough instability to result in showers and thunderstorms. The rain starts up after midday, with most of the rain pushing in during the mid-afternoon to mid-evening hours. Some of these showers and thunderstorms could cause downpours, resulting in slick roads and even isolated flooding in some areas. Because of the risk of flooding, the National Weather Service has most of our region under a Flood Watch until midnight. So we are watching carefully. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, and temperatures will be in the low-80s. Tonight, skies will be cloudy, with a few showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm in the area. Most of the rain should be done before early-morning, with some areas having experienced a total of 1″ of rain in some areas, possibly higher from any thunderstorms pushing in, by that time. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-to-upper-60s. Tomorrow, any leftover clouds will move out of West Virginia by mid-morning. By the afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with the only disruption coming from a weak disturbance bringing some clouds and even an isolated shower in the evening. Besides that, winds will be light and coming from the northwest, and temperatures will be in the low-80s. Then on Friday into the weekend, a high-pressure system will push into WV, resulting in clear, sunny skies and temperatures in the upper-70s to low-80s. So this weekend will start off on a nice note. Then early next week, another front pushes into our area, bringing a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. In short, today will be rainy, and tomorrow and the weekend will be nice and sunny.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy, and showers and thunderstorms will push in during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these thunderstorms will produce downpours, which could lead to slick roads and even isolated flooding. So we are watching carefully. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reah the low-80s, a few degrees below-average. Overall, today will be warm and stormy, with heavy rain at times. High: 81.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, with a few showers and even an isolated thunderstorm moving through. So a few areas will see some rain overnight. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Overall, expect a warm, cloudy night, with a slight chance of rain. Low: 67.

Thursday: Skies start out cloudy in the morning, but by the afternoon, skies will be partly sunny. Barring a few isolated showers in the evening hours, we should stay dry. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Overall, expect a warm, partly sunny afternoon. High: 84.

Friday: Skies will be clear and sunny, with north-northeast winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper-70s, below-average for mid-August. Overall, Friday will be mild and sunny. Go outside if you can. High: 78.

