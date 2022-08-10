Kevin’s Evening Forecast | August 10th, 2022

A stormy night, but great weather on the way!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!! I don’t have to tell you how stormy of a day it’s been. All day long we’ve been seeing showers and thunderstorms moving through our evening. And this evening, it’s gotten a bit bumpier. We knew this was coming, and the NWS has placed us all under a flood watch that will expire later tonight. Beginning tomorrow and then into the weekend it is all clear sailing with mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and showers: Low: 68

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 85

Friday: Sunny: High 79

Saturday: Mostly sunny: High 81

