Kevin’s Evening Forecast | August 10th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!! I don’t have to tell you how stormy of a day it’s been. All day long we’ve been seeing showers and thunderstorms moving through our evening. And this evening, it’s gotten a bit bumpier. We knew this was coming, and the NWS has placed us all under a flood watch that will expire later tonight. Beginning tomorrow and then into the weekend it is all clear sailing with mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and showers: Low: 68

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 85

Friday: Sunny: High 79

Saturday: Mostly sunny: High 81

