Man accused of abducting 14-year-old girl across state lines

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Florida man was arrested in Nicholas County after officers said he abducted a teenage girl from Pennsylvania.

Thomas E. Grossman III, 47, of Tampa, allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted a 14-year-old girl, according to a release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Grossman was traveling back to Florida when officers from the Summersville Police Department, Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police located the vehicle and stopped them in Nicholas County around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Grossman was arrested and has been charged with abduction of a person.

The investigation is being handled by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

