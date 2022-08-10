More than $213 million contributed to WVU Foundation

Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Foundation received more than $213 million in contributions in the past year, making it the second-highest year of giving in the University’s history.

For the fiscal year from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, WVU Foundation data shows 20,206 donors, including 9,360 alumni, made 39,347 gifts totaling $213.8 million. This total is second only to $270.1 million donated in fiscal year 2021.

“Our supporters are truly remarkable,” WVU Foundation President and CEO Cindi Roth said. “Even with an unsettled economy and increased prices on just about everything, our alumni and friends remained steadfast and true to their generosity. These investments help our students, faculty and staff achieve in ways that would not otherwise be possible. I want to thank our donors for once again stepping up.”

“Our alumni and friends are some of the most generous and genuine people I have ever met,” President Gordon Gee said. “With their support, we are pursuing education, health care and prosperity with a renewed and focused determination. We will continue to transform West Virginia University into a purpose-driven leader in higher education that encourages people to pursue their passions and provides the opportunities to use that passion to do good in this world.”

Foundation officials say 32 donors gave $1 million or more to the University. The contributions span all areas of the University, including academics, research, health sciences and athletics.

