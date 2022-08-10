Mountain State Lacrosse growing the sport in WV, representing the state

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain State Lacrosse Club continued this summer, giving opportunities for growth, skill development and preparing to play at the next level.

Tournament based, the club travels to play teams from all around the region, exposing the athletes to different styles and level of play.

The team is one of the only of it’s kind in West Virginia, founded on the want of the athletes to play representing their state, rather than playing for those in the surrounding areas. The club has also helped to foster the growth of the sport in the state, while bringing together athletes from different North Central West Virginia schools to compete.

Being able to mentor the girls, not only as young athletes but also as young adults, being able to be there for them in lacrosse and outside of lacrosse, getting girls just outside of the entire state of west Virginia to come together, the sport is somewhat newer to west Virginia so just getting a group of girls to be able to come together, common place, work hard, enjoy a sport that they love is priceless,” said Head Coach Morgan Comport.

“I love it so much, you get to meet a bunch of new people like everyone from across the state, its definitely exciting u finally get to come together as a state it and kind of see how you all work together,” said Fairmont Senior’s Aubrey Harrison.

“When you learn and connect with these girls I feel like it grows a better connection during high school because you also learn how to play against each other and just brings more competition throughout the season,” said Morgantown’s Zoe Mackey.

“I just love the environment that the team has here, were all best friends, they truly are my family and I would do anything for these girls,” said University’s Olivia Stewart.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.