Non-profit group helps cover free flights for those in need of medical treatment

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A non-profit group provides free flights to those in need of medical treatment.

George Tenney, from Buckhannon, is a cancer patient at Cancer Treatment Center of America in Chicago.

He’s flown more than 100 times with Angel Flights East, a group that provides free flights for medical patients who get care far from home.

Volunteer pilots use their own planes and cover all the costs of the flight. George has been flying with Angel Flights East since 2019.

“We typically fly just medical passengers, not heavy medical. Where they have to go to check ups. Doctors’ out of town and so forth. It’s a total volunteer network of pilots,” said pilot Scott Miller.

Scott Miller has been flying George for 3 years now. He says flying and helping others go hand-in-hand.

“I love to fly. It’s a way to pay forward. I am blessed to be able to support and airplane. It’s just a great feeling.”

It’s helping, as George’s cancer is currently in remission. He says flying has saved him a lot of time, especially with how often he visits the Cancer Treatment Center.

“It has saved my life. It has saved me many driving trips that I couldn’t have made,” said Tenney.

George says he will be visiting the Cancer Treatment Center for the rest of his life, which means many more flights in the future.

