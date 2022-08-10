United Way of Harrison and Doddrige Counties names new campaign chair

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wednesday was a big day for the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

The organization was given a proclamation by the Harrison County Commission marking Aug. 8, 2022 as United Way Day.

On top of that honor, they welcomed a new campaign chair for the upcoming year.

Wayne Worth says he’s up to the task and looking to increase the amount of money the United Way is going to be investing into its local communities.

“It all derives from the message of not what we do but why we do it, and I would hope that when people do donate to the United Way that they find their why,” Worth said. “When we’re doing something that’s greater than ourselves, that’s when we really start building a community.”

Last year, this branch of the United Way invested $750,000 back into the community, and this year, they’re hoping to increase it to $780,000.

