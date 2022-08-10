Woman charged with embezzling from WVa clerk’s office

Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, of Elkview, is accused of embezzling more than $21,000 from county...
Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, of Elkview, is accused of embezzling more than $21,000 from county funds.(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A woman who worked in a county clerk’s office in West Virginia has been charged with taking funds paid to the office for back taxes.

Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, of Elkview, worked in the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office, where she is accused of taking more than $21,000 and using it for herself, news outlets reported, citing court records.

Sampson is charged with embezzlement, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Kanawha County Magistrate Court. It was not clear whether she has an attorney who could comment on the case.

The complaint said Sampson collected payments for delinquent property taxes. She was responsible for transferring the funds to a different department for deposit.

Chief Deputy Clerk David Dodd says Sampson no longer works in the clerk’s office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Lambert
Woman set fire to Barbour Co. home ‘because people were talking down to her,’ police say
TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the security...
TSA catches loaded firearm at West Virginia airport
Rodney Townsend
Man accused of holding woman hostage at gunpoint at Jane Lew home
Lane of I-79 in Mon Co. closes for the rest of this week
Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real-life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims

Latest News

West Virginia lawmaker to become adviser to governor
Lane of I-79 in Mon Co. closes for the rest of this week
Programming alert for over-the-air viewers
W.Va. Dept. of Education looking at ways to fill teacher vacancies