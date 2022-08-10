WVU wide receivers look to bring triple threat

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU wide receivers look to bring a triple threat this year from Bryce Ford-Weathon, Kaden Prather and Sam James.

The bond has been growing between the three.

Ford-Weathon and Prayther are bigger guys on the outside and James on the inside, but quickness is abundant throughout.

They’re working everyday to be consistent, but through the fast receiving core and being able to run routes that create separation, James expects big things out of them this year.

“Me and Bryce basically since KP got here, we took him under our wings,” James said. “As our young buck and you know our relationship grew over the past two years, year and a half and just being able to be out there we can trust each other, ball goes to one person, we know he’s gonna make the play, we always excited for each other, and you know that probably the biggest thing in football, really out at the wide out position because wide outs can’t necessarily be selfish because there’s only one football but we got it down to where we don’t care who makes the play as long as the play is made.”

