Back-to-school supplies cost more this year

From left, sisters Audrey and Jubilee Colon pick out new backpacks at a Chicago Public Schools...
From left, sisters Audrey and Jubilee Colon pick out new backpacks at a Chicago Public Schools back-to-school supply giveaway at Theodore Roosevelt High School in Chicago, on July 22, 2022. This back-to-school shopping season, parents, particularly in the low-to-middle income bracket, are focusing on the basics like no-frills rain boots, while also trading down to cheaper stores, including second-hand clothing, as surging inflation takes a toll on their household budgets.(AP Photo/Claire Savage)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Parents sending kids back to school have to dig deeper into their pockets for supplies this year.

The National Retail Federation says families in the United States are spending $11 billion more on school supplies this year than three years ago, which is about $168 more per family.

Many families are already adjusting their household budgets to absorb higher prices, but when everything costs more, it can add up.

Klover, a consumer data company, says the price of Scotch tape products has surged 70% from last year. Sharpies are up nearly 55% and Elmer’s glue is up 30%.

There is one notable exception. Crayola Crayons have seen a steady drop in prices in the past few years.

The cost of new school clothes can quickly add up. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa has suggestions for savings as you dress your kids for the new year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
water rescue generic
Crews dispatched to two water rescues in Harrison County
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program coming to an end
West Virginia schools struggling with teacher shortages
West Virginia schools struggling with teacher shortages
W.Va. Dept. of Education looking at ways to fill teacher vacancies
W.Va. Dept. of Education looking at ways to fill teacher vacancies

Latest News

FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Armed subject tried to breach FBI HQ in Cincinnati, standoff underway
West Virginia DMV office in Huntington is closed for the day.
DMV launches digital service for REAL ID
A poster of Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since 2019, rests against a tree during a...
Officials: NH missing girl case shifts to homicide probe
FILE PHOTO - The Republican response to the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's...
LIVE: AG Garland speaks after FBI search of Mar-a-Lago; Trump’s bond with GOP deepens
Multi-vehicle accident shuts down E. Main St. in Bridgeport
Multi-vehicle accident shuts down E. Main St. in Bridgeport