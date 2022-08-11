Bartlett returns as seasoned defensive force for Mountaineers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jared Bartlett returns as a seasoned defensive force for the Mountaineers this season. He said he could play every snap of they let him.

Bartlett has been taking practice day-by-day lately to establish consistency. He said once you do that and continue to plat at a high level, good things happen.

Now, he’s an older player with an explosive game ready to capitalize on his years of work in the Gold and Blue.

“This is my fourth year on this defense. You know my experience has really set in, Bartlett said. “I’m learning what moves to do for certain sets, how to really put forth my talent towards the scheme and maneuver that to make myself more productive. I would say the perfect bandit is someone who can rush and affect the quarterback, someone who can drop back and affect the pass game, someone who can affect the run, someone who can set the edge or fit inside, run gaps its like a mixture of a d-end, inside linebacker and a nickel.”

Bartlett is part of a front 7 that comes back extremely experienced this year. He notes the speed of those guys, Lee Kpogba, Lance Dixon, Dante Stills and Taijh Alston as a key trait. He’s excited to play out this season.

The defense also showcases depth, players who rotate in and produce just as much, as a huge asset for the Mountaineers.

“I would say this is definitely one of the most fun defenses I’ve been a part of,” Bartlett said. “Everyone’s explosive, everyone’s fast, everyone’s hungry, its really exciting and its just fun to wake up every morning, go out there practice with them and get better. I would say they’re different specifically because we’ve been together for a little while, the chemistry is a little better, you know we move around a little faster in linebacker secondary, d line, experience, older guys so I feel like were all starting to fit the scheme.”

