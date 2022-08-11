Catholic Charities West Virginia in Morgantown has new office blessed by the bishop

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bishop of the Wheeling-Charleston diocese, Mark Brennan, came to Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown to celebrate the opening of the new Catholic Charities West Virginia office.

Brennan did a special blessing at their new location.

CEO of Catholic Charities West Virginia, Beth Zarate, said when the opportunity to join Hazel’s House they jumped on it.

“We heard through the press about Hazel Trust purchasing this building. We got on the phone and said we want to be on board,” she explained.

Zarate added that their Morgantown programs in the office include Child Care Resource Center, West Virginia Birth to Three, Basic Needs Assistance, and Refugee Resettlement and Immigration Services.

“It is always beautiful when you’ve been hoping and praying for something, and it comes together,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.