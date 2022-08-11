Congested traffic expected this weekend in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is warning drivers of congested traffic this weekend due to students moving back for the start of classes at WVU.

The MPD posted the map below showing where the most heavily congested streets will be once the school year begins.

Morgantown congested roads (Facebook: Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)

In addition, they suggest avoiding the designated areas on the map if you’re trying to make a quick trip across town.

