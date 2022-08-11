Storms cause damage to Doddridge County Senior Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Doddridge County Senior Center is facing substantial damage after Wednesday evening’s storms.

Director, Marvin Travis, says the building is now about 5 feet off the foundation.

Damage to Doddridge County Senior Center (WDTV)

The wall inside of the building is caved in from trees crashing into it, and water and debris rushing down the hill. There are also splits in the floor.

The other half of the building looks untouched.

Travis says he was cleaning up some water that got into the basement when he heard a crashing noise upstairs at about 8:20 p.m.

He was the only one in the center at the time, and there were no injuries.

There are still fallen trees outside of the building and lots of caution tape to keep people safe.

The center is currently closed, but will start delivering meals to senior citizens again on Monday.

Harrison County Sheriff, Robert Matheny, said the department received lots of calls about flooding, water rescues, and more.

Since North Central West Virginia has seen a lot of rainfall recently, Matheny wants to remind people on ways they can stay safe.

“Take heed to the warnings. Watch the weather. If you’re in an area that’s prone to flooding, you know, get out of that area for a period of time,” said Matheny. “If you’re on the roadways and you don’t have to be, find somewhere safe to go and wait until the rain’s over and your visibility’s better and the water’s not standing on the roads. If you don’t have to be out there, don’t get out on the roads.”

If you notice a lot of water on the roads while driving, Matheny wants you to remember “turn around, don’t drown.”

He also says if you think you’re experiencing a flood-related emergency, call 911.

