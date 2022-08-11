Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor.

“I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying for our fellow Kentuckians during this difficult time,” Beshear tweeted.

