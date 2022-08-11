DMV launches digital service for REAL ID

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians now have a new option for getting a REAL ID ahead of the federal deadline on May 3, 2023.

The new digital service, REAL ID Headstart, offers an easy and guided path through pre-enrollment by allowing applicants to verify their identity, upload required documents and schedule their REAL ID appointment.

REAL ID Headstart uses industry-leading solutions to quickly and securely verify identity and verify the authenticity of identity-related documentation.

Officials said identity and residency documents are reviewed by the DMV and approved prior to a scheduled appointment, helping to ensure that the correct documentation is in place.

“I’m thrilled to announce REAL ID Headstart as the latest addition to our digital services, which are making the DMV more convenient to everyday West Virginians. As always, we appreciate the support of Governor Justice, whose vision of making the DMV the best it can be is at the core of everything we do,” said DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier. “We know that the rush is coming as the REAL ID deadline approaches. While many West Virginians already have a REAL ID, this new service shows that we’re still doing everything in our power to help minimize the crowds in regional offices.”

West Virginia is one of only a few states to offer a REAL ID pre-enrollment service.

Click here for REAL ID Headstart.

