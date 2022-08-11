Elsie Ann Smith

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mrs. Elsie Ann Smith went home to be The Lord on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Elsie was born in August of 1939 in Cowen, West Virginia. The first child of six to Ray and Mabel Johns of Camp Run, Erbacon, where she was raised on the family farm.

She was The One and Only to her husband Frank H. Smith of Garfield Heights, and they made their home in nearby Valley View, Ohio.

Elsie is survived by her brother Roy of Webster Springs; her daughter Cindy; her son Paul and his wife Mary; her grandchildren Frank (Kim), Hayden, Hannah and Adam (Aubrey); her Great Grandchildren Vin, Dane, Cullen and Alice; many cherished nieces and nephews and Grand nieces and nephews.

Graveside service for Elsie will be held at the Johns Family Cemetery on Camp Run, on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Eddie Green officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, to be used only toward the upkeep of the cemetery, and greatly appreciated by her family, be sent to Johns Family Cemetery 510 Webster Road, Webster Springs, WV 26288.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com.

Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Elsie’s family.

