Former WVU basketball player charged with rape in Greece

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A former WVU basketball player was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on an extradition request from Greece, officials said.

Brian Casey Mitchell is accused of raping a female in 2011, according to U.S. Marshal Terry Moore.

The woman was looking for her daughter while vacationing in Greece, and Greece authorities said Mitchell allegedly approached and offered to help her, but led her to his home and tried to forcibly rape her.

Officials said she tried to use a phone to call for help, but Mitchell stopped her and attempted to rape her a second time. She struggled for a short time but managed to escape.

Greek police said she identified Mitchell through a photo of him playing basketball. Her belongings were also allegedly found outside his room.

Mitchell was taken into custody without incident in Fairmont, officials said.

Mitchell faces 5-15 years in jail. A hearing is set for Monday.

Mitchell played for WVU for two seasons in 2009-10 and 2010-11.

