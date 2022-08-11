Glenville State faculty, staff celebrate start of academic year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The faculty and staff at Glenville State University gathered for a welcome back picnic on Wednesday afternoon.

The event, hosted by Glenville State President Dr. Mark A. Manchin, provided an opportunity for employees to gather and reconnect.

“Any time we can come together as a campus, I welcome that opportunity,” Manchin said. “Our human resources are our most valuable asset, and the employees at Glenville State University are truly dedicated to the students and their success. The picnic was an enjoyable way for everyone to come together one more time before the new year kicks off next week.”

Employees from nearly all areas of campus attended, in addition to several Glenville State Board of Governors members.

Fall semester classes begin Monday, August 15.

