Glenville State faculty, staff celebrate start of academic year

Glenville State University employees attending the welcome back picnic hosted by Dr. Mark...
Glenville State University employees attending the welcome back picnic hosted by Dr. Mark Manchin at the President’s Home.(Glenville State University)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The faculty and staff at Glenville State University gathered for a welcome back picnic on Wednesday afternoon.

The event, hosted by Glenville State President Dr. Mark A. Manchin, provided an opportunity for employees to gather and reconnect.

“Any time we can come together as a campus, I welcome that opportunity,” Manchin said. “Our human resources are our most valuable asset, and the employees at Glenville State University are truly dedicated to the students and their success. The picnic was an enjoyable way for everyone to come together one more time before the new year kicks off next week.”

Employees from nearly all areas of campus attended, in addition to several Glenville State Board of Governors members.

Fall semester classes begin Monday, August 15.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
water rescue generic
Crews dispatched to two water rescues in Harrison County
Burel Mingus
Taylor County man charged with murder
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program coming to an end
West Virginia schools struggling with teacher shortages
West Virginia schools struggling with teacher shortages

Latest News

West Virginia DMV office in Huntington is closed for the day.
DMV launches digital service for REAL ID
Multi-vehicle accident shuts down E. Main St. in Bridgeport
E. Main St. in Bridgeport reopens after multi-vehicle accident
Brian Casey Mitchell
Former WVU basketball player charged with rape in Greece
NCRJ
State of Emergency declared to address jail staffing shortages