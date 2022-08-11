Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 11, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday evening, a cold front pushed through West Virginia and made use of the warm air and moisture to produce strong thunderstorms at times. These thunderstorms dropped more than 1″ to 2″ of rain in many areas, resulting in Flash Flood Warnings and a Flood Watch that expired at midnight. Today will be much nicer than yesterday, as the front moves southeast, taking the rain with it. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny during the morning and afternoon hours. A weak disturbance will then bring clouds and even a few isolated showers during the evening. But these showers won’t produce much rain. Besides that, winds will come from the west-northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, close to average for this time of year. Overnight, skies will start out partly cloudy, before clearing out during the later hours. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, as a high-pressure system brings dry, stable air from the northwest. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-70s, about 5-10 degrees below-average for this time of year. So it will definitely be a good day to go outside. Skies will stay clear and sunny as we start the weekend as well. Then on Sunday evening into Monday, a low-pressure system out west will push in and bring scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, into West Virginia. So we will see rain as we start next week. The system then moves northeast towards the middle of the week, resulting in partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper-70s to low-80s towards the middle of the week. In short, today will be partly sunny, with only a slight chance of rain, and the weekend looks nice and sunny.

Today: Skies will be mostly clear this morning and early-afternoon. Then after 5 PM, a line of isolated showers and thunderstorms will push into NCWV, bringing some rain into our area. The line of rain will be small, so the rain lasts less than an hour (so not much is expected), and the line leaves our region before midnight. Most areas will see less than 0.1″ of rain. Besides that, winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, within range for this time of year. High: 83.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy during the late-evening. After midnight, leftover clouds will leave our area, allowing skies to clear out. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s. Overall, expect a mild, quiet night. Low: 58.

Friday: Skies will be clear and sunny, with only a couple of clouds at most. Winds will come from the north-northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s. Overall, tomorrow will be nice and sunny. Go outside if you can. High: 79.

Saturday: Clouds will build up in our region, but skies will still be partly to mostly clear. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s in some areas. Overall, it’s a mild, partly sunny skies to the weekend. High: 81.

