Kayla Smith’s Thursday Evening Forecast | August 11, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was like a breath of fresh air after a nasty round of heavy rain and storms yesterday. The afternoon was beautiful, but at the time of writing this story, a secondary, thin, moisture-starved cold front is making its way through NCWV. Showers and storms are confined along the frontal boundary (as opposed to any more ahead of, or behind), so they are moving through very quickly and won’t produce nearly as much rain as yesterday. Once that front crosses, high pressure centered over Canada will take hold of us, providing dry and mild conditions through Saturday. The next few mornings will be a bit below average for the first time in a while, falling into the 50s for most. Highs will also be below average for the foreseeable future, maxing out most days in the upper 70s or low 80s. A few upper-level disturbances will ripple through our area Sunday through Wednesday, returning the scattered showers and storms. The rain with these systems will not be as heavy as what we just dealt with, so with soil drying out over the next few days, we shouldn’t have any flooding concerns returning. Additionally, storms aren’t expected to be strong. High pressure will return to the area by Thursday of next week.

Tonight: A brief shower or storm; then, decreasing clouds. Low: 58

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 79

Saturday: Partly cloudy and pleasant. High: 81

Sunday: A few scattered showers. High: 76

