Mainline break in Morgantown causes flooding

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mainline water break in Morgantown caused some trouble for residents and businesses

The busted pipe also led to a gas leak, leaving over 100 people without water today in the Sabraton area.

Now, they’re under a boil water advisory. The break happened right on Green Bag Road in front of Classics Restaurant and Hotspot.

The family-owned business says in the 30 years they’ve been there it’s a problem that happens too often.

“We’re a small mom and pop organization -- this seems to be a frequent thing that happens every so often and to me I don’t understand why we have so many upcharges if theses problems aren’t being ratified without waiting until something breaks,” said Scotchel.

The street was shut down earlier today due to flooding, but has since been re-opened.

