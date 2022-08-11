Mainline break in Morgantown causes flooding

By John Blashke
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mainline water break in Morgantown caused some trouble for residents and businesses

The busted pipe also led to a gas leak, leaving over 100 people without water today in the Sabraton area.

Now, they’re under a boil water advisory. The break happened right on Green Bag Road in front of Classics Restaurant and Hotspot.

The family-owned business says in the 30 years they’ve been there it’s a problem that happens too often.

“We’re a small mom and pop organization -- this seems to be a frequent thing that happens every so often and to me I don’t understand why we have so many upcharges if theses problems aren’t being ratified without waiting until something breaks,” said Scotchel.

The street was shut down earlier today due to flooding, but has since been re-opened.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
water rescue generic
Crews dispatched to two water rescues in Harrison County
Burel Mingus
Taylor County man charged with murder
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program coming to an end
West Virginia schools struggling with teacher shortages
West Virginia schools struggling with teacher shortages

Latest News

Traffic expected to be congested in Morgantown this weekend
High Street in Morgantown.
Congested traffic expected this weekend in Morgantown
WVU is offering financial assistance to international students affected by the war in Ukraine.
WVU welcomes new Mountaineers: Freshmen move in day
Sparkz not coming to former Mylan warehouse