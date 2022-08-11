Multi-vehicle accident shuts down E. Main St. in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An accident on E. Main St. in Bridgeport has shut down the roadway.

The accident, which involved two vehicles, happened around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of E. Main St., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

It is unclear at this time if there were any injuries in the accident, officials said.

The roadway remains shut down as of 2:45 p.m.

Responding agencies to the accident include Anmoore, Bridgeport and Clarksburg Fire Departments and Bridgeport Police.

