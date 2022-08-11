No injuries reported in Jane Lew house fire

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - No injuries were reported in a fire that took fire crews several hours to contain.

The call for the fire on Whisper Lane came in around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

The home was reportedly occupied at the time, but no injuries were reported in the fire.

The West Milford, Lost Creek and Jane Lew Fire Departments were able to contain the fire after several hours.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire.

No word on what caused the fire.

