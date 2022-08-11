Plane crashes in Marion County with reports of casualties

A plane went down Thursday night
A plane went down Thursday night(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METZ, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: THURSDAY, AUG. 11, 9:07 p.m.

An official is reporting that the aircraft crash on Stiles Fork Rd. has resulted in casualties.

A Blacksville Volunteer Firefighter tells a 5 News reporter that he is receiving reports that three bodies have been found.

He also says the scene began to clear at around 9 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: THURSDAY, AUG. 11, 7:39 p.m.

An aircraft has crashed on Stiles Fork Rd. in the outskirts of Marion County.

Marion County Emergency officials tell 5 News initial reports of the crash came in at 7:15 p.m.

There is no word of injuries yet, or the size of the aircraft. A 5 News reporter is headed to the scene.

Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
water rescue generic
Crews dispatched to two water rescues in Harrison County
Burel Mingus
Taylor County man charged with murder
Brian Casey Mitchell
Former WVU basketball player charged with rape in Greece
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program coming to an end

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | August 11, 2022
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | August 11, 2022
Traffic expected to be congested in Morgantown this weekend
High Street in Morgantown.
Congested traffic expected this weekend in Morgantown
Morgantown water main break
Mainline break in Morgantown causes flooding