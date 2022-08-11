Semi-truck fire shuts down I-68 westbound ‘for an extended period of time’

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - A semi-truck fire on I-68 has shut down the westbound lanes of traffic.

Officials with the Monongalia County 911 Center told 5 News the fire is around mile marker 9.

The westbound lanes of traffic are shut down, and the eastbound lanes are slowly moving in that area.

Officials said the westbound lanes will be closed for an extended period of time.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
water rescue generic
Crews dispatched to two water rescues in Harrison County
Burel Mingus
Taylor County man charged with murder
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program coming to an end
West Virginia schools struggling with teacher shortages
West Virginia schools struggling with teacher shortages

Latest News

Students move in at WVU
Mainline water break in Morgantown temporarily leaves area without water
DMV launches digital service for REAL ID
Wisdom to Wealth
Former WVU basketball player charged with rape in Greece