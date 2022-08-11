Semi-truck fire shuts down I-68 westbound ‘for an extended period of time’

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - A semi-truck fire on I-68 has shut down the westbound lanes of traffic.

Officials with the Monongalia County 911 Center told 5 News the fire is around mile marker 9.

The westbound lanes of traffic are shut down, and the eastbound lanes are slowly moving in that area.

Officials said the westbound lanes will be closed for an extended period of time.

No injuries have been reported.

