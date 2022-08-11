Sparkz not coming to former Mylan warehouse

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The former Mylan Pharmaceuticals warehouse in Morgantown will continue to sit empty.

A deal with energy startup Sparkz to use the location to produce lithium-ion batteries ended up falling through.

This comes after the Monongalia County Commission approved up to $60,000 in funding to help bring the business to the city.

There are other plans in the works, but as for now, those remain under wraps.

In 2021, Mylan Pharmaceuticals closed the plant, taking thousands of jobs away from the area.

