State of Emergency declared to address jail staffing shortages

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice issued a State of Emergency on Thursday to address staffing shortages at correctional facilities in West Virginia.

The State of Emergency allows the Adjust General of the West Virginia National Guard to support the Department of Homeland Security with National Guard personnel to ease staffing shortages at adult and juvenile correctional and detention facilities, according to Gov. Justice.

A bill introduced during this year’s Legislative Session would have afforded a $10,000 locality pay adjustment for Correctional Officers across the state where Gov. Justice says locality pay is necessary for maintaining and preserving the ability to recruit and retain employees competitively.

The bill was voted out of the House Finance Committee but stalled in the House of Delegates

“I was disappointed by the lack of action on this bill during the legislative session,” Gov. Justice said. “Of course, we will continue to work with all stakeholders moving forward to perfect the legislation, get it reintroduced, and, ultimately, get it across the finish line, but we need to do something to address the staffing shortages in our jails right now. These are critical positions and if numbers continue to dip, failure to act could become a safety concern. That’s why I’m taking action and calling this State of Emergency now.”

According to Gov. Justice, an entry level correctional officer in West Virginia currently starts at $33,214, which is significantly less compared to surrounding states.

Currently, the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail has a vacancy rate of 64%, and the Vicki V. Douglas Juvenile Center has a vacancy rate of 61%, Gov. Justice said.

