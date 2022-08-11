Taylor County man charged with murder

THORNTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County man has been charged after officers said he murdered a man at a Thornton home.

Officers were dispatched to investigate an incident at a home on Thomas Farm Rd. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said they arrived on scene, and it was determined through an investigation Jonathan Stewart was killed by 49-year-old Burel Mingus, of Thornton, by multiple gunshot wounds.

Court documents say Mingus told officers he shot Stewart three times because he was being combative with his elderly father.

Mingus allegedly told officers he shot Stewart once in the back and then shot him again because he was “still behaving aggressively.”

According to a report from State Police, Mingus said Stewart was trying to get up off the floor while making verbal threats, so Mingus shot him in the head, killing him.

Officers also said Mingus is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

Mingus has been charged with 2nd-degree murder and felony prohibited person with a firearm. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

