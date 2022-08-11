VIDEO: Patriotic pup sings along with national anthem on TV

An Arkansas family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup. Deborah Brumley sent video of her 2-year-old Border Collie, Jagger, singing the national anthem.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup.

Deborah Brumley sent video of her 2-year-old border collie, Jagger, singing the national anthem.

Every morning, before their early morning newscast Good Morning Region 8, KAIT airs “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

And every morning, Jagger chimes in.

“He sings with the TV every morning to the national anthem ever since he was about 3 to 4 months old,” said Brumley.

Way to go, Jagger! Keep hitting those high notes.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
water rescue generic
Crews dispatched to two water rescues in Harrison County
Burel Mingus
Taylor County man charged with murder
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program coming to an end
West Virginia schools struggling with teacher shortages
West Virginia schools struggling with teacher shortages

Latest News

Students move in at WVU
Mainline water break in Morgantown temporarily leaves area without water
FILE - Traffic flows past workers in a construction zone along Interstate 55 in St. Louis, June...
Over $2B announced for roads, bridges, bike lanes across US
DMV launches digital service for REAL ID
Wisdom to Wealth