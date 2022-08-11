WVU welcomes new Mountaineers: Freshmen move in day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A new school year is kicking off at WVU. Thursday the freshmen began to move in.

Campus move in day, the first taste many teens get of adult life. For many its their first time being away from home. This year its more of a return to normal with most pandemic restrictions being lifted.

Madeline Sarrett is an R.A. for the Summit Dorm which houses freshman. She says it was very different from her move in day during the pandemics peak.

“It is very different, I’ll admit that I moved in during the pandemic so the fall of 2020 so it was like a week long process,” said Sarrett. “So I barely got to see anyone when I first moved and to see people like a steady flow of people coming and going it is nice because it feels like real college and I never really got to experience that so to help other people experience that is just really cool and I enjoy it.”

Move in day was a bit staggered to prevent too much traffic. A lot planning went into this process so students could easily get to their dorm.

Matthew Steven is an exercise physiology major and he just moved in Thursday.

“A little nervous a little excited so I just got here so I’m super excited to go up there and open up the dorm room,” said Stevens.

Even though Steven is a little nervous to be starting this next chapter of his life he’s looking forward to these new experiences.

“Kinda excited to see what my classes have to offer -- I’m excited to see the hospital and get involved with that as well,” said Steven.

The freshmen have a few days to get situated and get to know their peers and learn their way around campus. That way they don’t get too lost on their first day of classes August 17th.

