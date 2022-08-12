Author Salman Rushdie, whose writing led to death threats, attacked on stage

Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the...
Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., about 75 miles south of Buffalo.(AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.

Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses” has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.

Iran has also offered over $3 million in reward for anyone who kills Rushdie.

