Carl Hopkins Aviation Expo returns for the second year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Carl Hopkins Aviation Expo is a now annual event all that was started with an idea to give back.

It was founded in 2021 and named after the man who started the fist model aviation club in Clarksburg.

His legacy lives on through people like Ed Waske who want to help young minds realize there’s a career in aviation.

“From the age of 6 there’s been so many people that have helped me and given me advice and to be able to form this for the community its nice to be able to organize it and make it happen for the people of north central West Virginia,” said Waske.

Waske says the aviation industry in the state is a $1.1 billion economy.

“Last year was the first year and we had over 560 kids that we were able to expose to model aviation and also explain to them there’s a lot of careers that can lead into it,” Waske said.

There will be airplane tours, flight simulators, model-flying basic rocket flights, drones and more at the expo.

The hope is to inspire young minds and spark interest in a field that not many know much about.

“Question after question when you gave them something to take away we know that it stuck and sparked a little interest in them for the future,” Waske said.

“I just look at what people have done for me did for me and its nice to be able to do it,” Waske said.

The event will take place at the Bridge Sports Complex on August 19 and the 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

