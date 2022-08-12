Clarksburg PD warns of purse thefts, gift card scam at Kroger

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Detectives with the Clarksburg Police Department are warning people about ongoing purse thefts and a gift card scam happening at the East Pointe Kroger.

There are at least two different groups of people that are targeting older women at Kroger on Emily Drive, according to Detective Webber with the Clarksburg Police Department.

Authorities said one person distracts the woman while another person steals their wallet from their purse.

The thieves then take the victim’s debit and credit cards and go to a different store to load gift cards with “substantial amounts,” Webber said.

Detective Webber said these groups are not local, and they are likely part of a larger enterprise.

Some of the gift cards have been traced to be cashed in California, Detective Webber said.

Officials also said at least one victim had a credit card opened in their name after the thieves stole their ID, social security card, and credit card.

More often than not, Webber says they are targeting women who keep their purse in the upper part of the grocery cart.

Weber advises that you leave your purse in the car and put any cards that you need in your pocket while you’re in the store.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to contact the Clarksburg Police Department at 304-624-1610.

