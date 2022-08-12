Doddridge County ranks near top in state for standardized testing

Doddridge County ranks top in state for standardized testing
Doddridge County ranks top in state for standardized testing(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - “Now is the time: United to make a difference.”

This is the Doddridge County schools mission statement and it holds true as the district is excelling in standardized test scores.

This past school year, Doddridge County ranked third in the state for the General Summative Assessment.

The General Summative Assessment tests students in middle school, and 11th grade, in math, English, and science.

“In 2010-2011, our district was 53rd out of 55. Here we are in 2022, 3rd out of 55.” said Adam Cheeseman, Doddridge County superintendent.

Cheeseman said he is happy with these results.

“I’m extremely proud,” he said. “We’re very excited about the progress that our district has made. This is the highest ranking that we’ve ever received.”

Cheeseman said he thinks the students performed so high due to excess levy funds the district receives from the community.

They allow the school to run a “holistic child” program that helps students’ physical, social, and emotional needs.

Cheeseman said this allows the district to provide extra food for students in need, and to put more funds into their STEAM program.

“It goes back to our citizens. It goes back to our community. It goes back to our teachers and our students all valuing education and by continuing to pass this excess levy and by continuing to provide for our kids,” said Cheeseman. “These are the results that come. This is an exciting time. We’re certainly blessed and anxious to keep climbing.”

Doddridge County students return to school on August 18th, and Cheeseman said he has some special incentives planned for them to celebrate their high performance.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
Plane crash in Marion County kills 3
Plane crash in Marion County kills 3
water rescue generic
Crews dispatched to two water rescues in Harrison County
Brian Casey Mitchell
Former WVU basketball player charged with rape in Greece
Burel Mingus
Taylor County man charged with murder

Latest News

Carl Hopkins Aviation
Carl Hopkins Aviation Expo returns for the second year
Clarksburg community protests overturn of Roe v. Wade on June 27.
Dems: Abortion access question should be put to W.Va. voters
Glenville State University students during one of the events during New Pioneer Orientation.
New Glenville State students completing orientation
West Virginia National Guard service member performs duties while on assignment to provide...
W.Va. National Guard to help ease jail staffing shortages