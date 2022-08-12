Dollar store manager in critical condition after being stabbed by shoplifter, Alabama police say

The manager of a Family Dollar store in Alabama is in critical condition after police say she was stabbed by a shoplifter. (Source: WALA)
By Ariel Mallory, WALA Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – The manager of a Family Dollar store in Alabama is in critical condition after police say she was stabbed by a shoplifter.

Police said the stabbing happened at the store in Mobile on Thursday afternoon.

A store employee who witnessed the attack told WALA that a woman, identified as Takea Shackleford, was trying to steal bottles of dish detergent when the store manager started watching her. The employee, who did not want to be named, said that’s when Shackleford became aggressive and pulled out a knife.

“She bum-rushed her, and that’s when the lady swung the knife at her, twice, or three times,” the witness said. “She swung the knife at her three times and my manager was trying to fight back, but by that time she had already stabbed her in the neck.”

Police said the manager’s injuries are critical and she remains in the hospital.

As Shackleford was being escorted out of police headquarters, she admitted to WALA on camera that she was shoplifting and that she stabbed the manager. However, she claims the stabbing was in self-defense.

“That lady came at me and I was scared for my life. That’s why I stabbed her,” Shackleford said.

She also admitted that she was trying to steal a bag of Tide pods from the Family Dollar store and admitted she has been “shoplifting for days out of Walmart.”

Shackleford has been charged with attempted murder and first-degree robbery.

According to police, Shackleford faces additional charges connected to an incident at a local Walmart in July. In that case, police said she stole items from the store and hit two people with her car as she escaped. They suffered minor injuries.

Mobile Police Corporal Katrina Frazier is warning retail workers about the dangers of confronting suspected shoplifters.

“If you are working at a store, anywhere where you’re dealing with the general public, and they are attempting to leave that store with items, do not attempt to stop them because you do not know if they are armed with any type of weapon,” Frazier said. “And your life is more important than merchandise.”

