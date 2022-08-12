Federal indictment dropped against W.Va. pharmacists accused of fueling drug epidemic

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A federal indictment has been dropped against two West Virginia pharmacists and a drug company accused of fueling West Virginia’s drug epidemic.

On Thursday evening, a federal judge in Ohio dismissed the indictment against Devonna Miller-West, the former owner of Westside Pharmacy in Oceana, who was charged in 2019 with Conspiring to Distribute Controlled Substances.

The indictment was also dropped against two others -- the Former President of Miami-Luken and Samuel Ballengee, a pharmacist who owned and operated Tug Valley Pharmacy in Williamson, Mingo County.

The order comes a little over a month after U.S. District Court Judge David Faber has ruled in favor of major drug companies in another federal opioid trial in July.

In an interview with WVVA News on Friday, West said “Today is a great day to be able to sit and speak about what has happened to me the last three years. It’s been an emotional three years, a frustrating three years, but the result is very rewarding. I don’t think relief or elated is a proper word. I’m thankful for a good support team, family, friends, and I thank God I had a great legal team. Brad Barbin and Taylor Mick worked excessively hard on this case for me. They never gave up and endured with me to the end. It’s a great and rewarding day for not only me and my family, but the pharmacy profession as a whole.”

At the time of the indictment against the pharmacists and Miami-Luken in 2019, federal prosecutors alleged that Rattini and Miami-Luken sought to enrich themselves by distributing millions of painkillers to doctors and pharmacies in rural Appalachia, where the opioid epidemic was at its peak.

Thursday’s order to dismiss was unopposed by all parties under the contingency that the defendants not seek suit against federal prosecutors or law enforcement.

