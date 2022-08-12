Glenville State alumni and friends set to gather at Lambert’s Winery

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University will soon host its annual gathering at Lambert’s Vintage Wines in Weston.

Alumni and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, Aug. 24 for the sixth annual GSU Night at Lambert’s Vintage Wines.

The event is set to begin at 5 p.m.

All are welcome to attend the event and reconnect with their friends and classmates to enjoy fun and food, rain or shine.

For more information about the event, contact Conner Ferguson by email.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.