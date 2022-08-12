Glenville State alumni and friends set to gather at Lambert’s Winery

Glenville State University President Dr. Mark Manchin (standing) smiles while chatting with...
Glenville State University President Dr. Mark Manchin (standing) smiles while chatting with attendees of Glenville State’s annual gathering at Lambert’s Vintage Wines in 2021. This year’s event is scheduled for August 24.(GSU Photo / Dustin Crutchfield)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University will soon host its annual gathering at Lambert’s Vintage Wines in Weston.

Alumni and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, Aug. 24 for the sixth annual GSU Night at Lambert’s Vintage Wines.

The event is set to begin at 5 p.m.

All are welcome to attend the event and reconnect with their friends and classmates to enjoy fun and food, rain or shine.

For more information about the event, contact Conner Ferguson by email.

