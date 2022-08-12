Kayla Smith’s Friday Evening Forecast | August 12, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a big improvement from yesterday, where the day started off nice then quickly went downhill with heavy rain along a cold front. None of that today... conditions have only improved as the day has progressed. Tonight, low temperatures will fall into the low 50s for the first time in a while, with some of the higher elevations potentially into the upper 40s. Some patchy fog in the river valleys is expected early tomorrow morning. Cumulus clouds will steadily increase throughout the day tomorrow, but they won’t be producing any rain until early Sunday morning. The chance of showers will exist for the rest of Sunday, but chances are very low, and any rain that does fall is expected to be very light, amounting to less than a tenth of an inch. We’re moreso looking at Monday and Tuesday for rain, with the addition of thunderstorms, arising in the afternoons and evenings. Even these storms aren’t expected to produce more than an inch of rain over the two-day period. We’ll be watching this carefully though, as things could evolve as we get closer to the start of the work week. Temperatures today were below average, and highs will be remaining below average through the foreseeable future.

Tonight: Mostly clear; patchy AM fog. Low: 53

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. High: 82

Sunday: A stray shower possible; otherwise, mostly cloudy. High: 76

Monday: Afternoon scattered storms possible. High: 77

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.