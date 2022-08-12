BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Keesha Dia Anderson, 39, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 9, 2022.She was born on November 28, 1982, in Clarksburg, WV. The daughter of Burton (Dawn) Anderson, Jr. and Barbi (Robbie) Mason.Keesha graduated from Robert C. Byrd High School class of 2001. Following graduation, she served in the United States Army where she did two tours of duty. She attended West Virginia Business College and received her accounting degree.She was preceded in death by maternal great-grandparents, James and Pearl Lattea, maternal grandparent, James Gowers, maternal step-grandparent, Bob Mason, paternal grandparent, Burton Anderson, Sr. and uncle, Richie Gowers.Keesha is survived by her fiancé and best friend, Scott King, daughter, Korinthia Swiger, whom she loved with all her heart. Korinthia was her world and they were like two peas in a pod. Also surviving are her dog, Tank, Korinthia’s father, Josh Swiger, brother, John Freshour III and wife India, half-sister, Keeley Anderson and son Nasiah, half-brother, Colby Anderson, cousin, Brandi Jo Gowers, who wasn’t only her cousin but a sister to her and her daughters, Arissa and Jaylen, maternal grandparent, Betty Hill, paternal grandparent, Jayne Riffle and step grandparents, Paul and Maryann Glaspell.The family would like to give a special thank you to all her friends in Uniontown, PA. They were not only her friends but became her family.Keesha could brighten up a room just with her smile. She had a beautiful soul and a laugh that could never be mistaken. When she loved, she loved big. She loved her family and friends with all her heart. She would do anything for anyone that was in need. She was such a hard worker and an inspiration to others.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 12:00 noon at the funeral home with Pastor Rocky Dodd and Pastor Josh Ryan officiating. Interment will follow at the West Virginia National Cemetery, with full military rights accorded.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Keesha’s memorial fund at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

