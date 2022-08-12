New Glenville State students completing orientation

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - New Glenville State University students have been acclimating to college life this week as they take part in the orientation process for incoming freshmen.

New Pioneer Orientation is designed to help new students create meaningful connections, become familiar with policies and procedures at Glenville State, connect with the caring and dedicated professionals across campus, and become informed of the services GSU provides.

The orientation process began on Monday, August 8 with new students arriving and moving into campus housing.

Throughout the week, they have also met with their fellow students, attended a community and organization fair to find ways to get involved and took part in several student activity events.

New Pioneer Orientation is part of the GSU 100 course. That course, also known as “The First-Year Experience,” is taken by all degree seeking students during their first semester at Glenville State University.

It is designed to provide students with the skills necessary to make a smooth transition to the diverse academic, intellectual, and social culture of college life.

Orientation continues through Sunday, August 14.

“Glenville State University is excited to greet this incoming Class of 2026! I believe that they will find the tools and skills here to take their next steps to success,” said Glenville State University President, Dr. Mark A. Manchin. “Glenville State University is a special institution made a bit more special by each new Pioneer we welcome to campus, and I thank the students and their families for choosing to attend Glenville State.”

As part of New Pioneer Orientation, GSU welcomes new students to campus with a formal ceremony known as Convocation. It includes welcome messages from faculty, staff, the University’s Board of Governors, and the Mayor of Glenville.

Classes for the fall 2022 semester begin on Monday.

