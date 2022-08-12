Residents share their thoughts on expanding the Stockert Youth and Community Center

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon planned to make an expansion to the Stockert Youth and Community Center.

Mayor of the city Robbie Skinner compared the youth center to YMCA.

Members of the youth center board held a meeting on August 11 to tell residents more about this project and talk about what they could offer.

An employee with the Mills Group presented a rough draft of the layout. The board built this had been working on with them.

“We want the community’s feedback for anything they may want to see in this facility. So, we can work with our architect and engineers to build the plan for what the community is looking for,” Skinner said.

He explained that it’s important for residents to know that the original center wasn’t going anywhere. The new building was in addition to what they already had.

This building would be slightly different from the current location.

“This is much more recreational. There will be some classes offered in that facility as well. We are not trying to duplicate what we already have,” Skinner added.

The new building would be on Main Street. The land the building was on was already owned by the city.

At the meeting the audience was split into groups for a breakout session to talk about their thoughts and ideas. The groups shared what they discussed with the board at the end of the meeting.

Skinner said this puts them one step closer to building the facility.

