Scout fixes community sidewalk for Eagle project

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A scout is doing a community project to earn his wings.

Mother Goose Land Kindergarten in Nutter Fort is in need of a new sidewalk.

Ryan Tichnell is from Lumberport, and he’s been in Troop 59 for 6 years.

He’s working on fixing the sidewalk for people living near West Virginia Avenue.

Tichnell says he wants to make it easier for people to talk to places like the school, church and bus stop.

“It makes me feel really good,” Tichnell said. “It’s a big personal accomplishment but also giving back to the community.”

Tichnell plans to finish the sidewalk by next week.

A community project is one of the final steps to becoming an Eagle Scout.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
Plane crash in Marion County kills 3
Plane crash in Marion County kills 3
water rescue generic
Crews dispatched to two water rescues in Harrison County
Brian Casey Mitchell
Former WVU basketball player charged with rape in Greece
Burel Mingus
Taylor County man charged with murder

Latest News

Scout fixes community sidewalk for Eagle project
Scout fixes community sidewalk for Eagle project
Witness recalls hearing 'sonic boom' before Marion Co. plane crash
Witness recalls hearing “sonic boom” before Marion County plane crash
Witness recalls hearing 'sonic boom' before Marion Co. plane crash
Witness recalls hearing 'sonic boom' before Marion Co. plane crash
Plane crash in Marion County kills 3