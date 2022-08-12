Scout fixes community sidewalk for Eagle project

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A scout is doing a community project to earn his wings.

Mother Goose Land Kindergarten in Nutter Fort is in need of a new sidewalk.

Ryan Tichnell is from Lumberport, and he’s been in Troop 59 for 6 years.

He’s working on fixing the sidewalk for people living near West Virginia Avenue.

Tichnell says he wants to make it easier for people to talk to places like the school, church and bus stop.

“It makes me feel really good,” Tichnell said. “It’s a big personal accomplishment but also giving back to the community.”

Tichnell plans to finish the sidewalk by next week.

A community project is one of the final steps to becoming an Eagle Scout.

