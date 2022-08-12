Trinity football defined by team’s maturity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Maturity is one word to describe this year’s Trinity football team.

“Maturity. That’s the biggest deal for us. Maturity as a coach to prep them the right way, maturity as an athlete to understand how to prepare the right way and to meet those expectations. You know football in November is different than football in August. There’s more at stake, and now they understand that as a program.”

The Warriors clinched a spot in the Class A postseason for the first time last fall. Coming back, they now know what they are capable of.

“Our expectation, our standard is pretty well the same. It’s just pushing ourselves to the absolute edge all the time. We expect excellence. We know how talented we are, and we know going in that there is a different level once you’ve made the playoffs one year, and now it’s just about taking the next step.”

This year’s team features Levi Teets and Kyle Knight, the first seniors to come through all four years since the return of Warriors Football.

“We want to be able to continue the program for the guys that weren’t able to do it for a full four years, so you just want to be able to have that program built so they guys who do want to play all four years will have that opportunity in the future.”

“It’s like a brotherhood, and you get to be out here on the field with your family everyday, and you just get to work and get better as a family.”

While they’ve had speed, execution and IQ in previous years, Trinity is adding in stronger athletes. Major improvements in the line and better leadership this season are built on the basis of mental and physical strength that’s been instilled from day one.

“We don’t want to take plays off. We want to compete with the best of the best. We always want to push ourselves, and we push each other to be able to be the best of ourselves.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.