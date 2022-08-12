Witness recalls hearing “sonic boom” before Marion County plane crash

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Operations are still underway to recover the bodies and clear the wreckage of a Marion County plane crash.

Kenny Gump didn’t see the crash but he heard it.

“Oh yeah it was louder than thunder -- I mean it was loud it was like a sonic boom,” said Gump.

Gump was working on his shed when the rain started pouring. He decided to take cover and wait out the worst of it, but then Gump says he heard what he thinks was lightning striking the plane.

“The way the combustion of the plane it was just like a real bad loud boom and then the firing up of an engine like somebody was trying to recover something and then another loud bang again and it was over with,” said Gump.

Gump says it sounded so close he thought the plane might crash near him.

“When I heard that noise I thought it was coming into here, but it went over the other way,” said Gump.

Officials have since identified the scene of the crash not too far from Gump’s property.

Members of the state police and Mannington Volunteer Fire Department are working to recover the bodies and combing the area for evidence.

Construction equipment is being used to clear a path for safe passage to the wreckage. The crew says they were out first thing Friday morning clearing trees.

So far, both wings and the fuselage have been found in the heavily-wooded area.

