WVa AG reaches settlement with Rite Aid over opioid supply

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office has reached a settlement with Rite Aid that may total up to $30 million in a lawsuit alleging oversupply of opioids at pharmacies in the state, he said Thursday.

“Money will not bring back the lives lost from this epidemic, but we are looking for accountability,” Morrisey said in a statement.

The lawsuit alleged the pharmacy chain failed to monitor and report suspicious orders of prescription painkillers.

The lawsuit against the remaining pharmacy defendants continues, with a trial date in September, the statement said.

Funds from all opioid settlements will be distributed under an agreement with cities and counties on the use of future settlement proceeds to address the opioid crisis in the state, the statement said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.