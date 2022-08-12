WVU football camp structured differently this year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football came into this season with a new preparation plan.

After falling short to Maryland in their season opener last fall, they are making sure history doesn’t repeat itself on Sept. 1.

Head Coach Neal Brown noted studying how they did fall camp last year leading into the Maryland loss. Now, the schedule is different. Now they practice, when they go home and the number of off days are some of the things that have changed.

“We think that whatever we did last year leading up to the game wasn’t good enough. So, rather trying to do the same thing over and over again because we have a rivalry game again, you know we went out and studied how the best that play early, how they do it and we’ve taken some of those things and really changed, almost a 180, about how we’ve approached camp with it in mind to be as good as we can possibly be that Thursday night in Pittsburgh,” Brown said.

